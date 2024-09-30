Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dermot Gallagher believes that Newcastle United were correctly awarded a penalty against Manchester City following Ederson’s foul on Gordon.

Gordon would pick himself up after being fouled to tuck home an effort from the sport and earn his side a point against the reigning champions. The decision by Jarred Gillett to award a penalty was surprisingly questioned on social media, however, with Alan Shearer among those to cast doubt on the call.

VAR checked Gillett’s decision and opted to stick with the referee’s call in both awarding the spot-kick and for showing Ederson just a yellow card, rather than a red. On X following that call, the Premier League Match Centre explained the reasons for the decision, writing: “The referee awarded a penalty for a foul by Ederson on Gordon and issued a yellow card to Ederson, deeming that his actions were a genuine attempt to play the ball but denied an obvious goal-scoring opportunity. The VAR checked and confirmed the referee’s call and a yellow card to Ederson.”

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

This view was shared by Gallagher who, speaking on Sky Sports Ref Watch, delivered his verdict on the incident: “I thought penalty, I can’t see what else the referee can give,” the former Premier League referee said.

“I can’t imagine many referees would give any other decision. Is it a red card? No because the player makes an attempt for the ball. Gordon pushes it away but I think he catches him with his arm on the left leg. Penalty for me but not a red card.”

Minutes after that, Newcastle United were again screaming for another penalty when it had appeared that Kyle Walker had prevented Joelinton from having a shot on goal. Their appeals were waved away by Gillett as VAR once again backed the referee’s call.

Again, Gallagher supported the decision made by the officials, stating: “I think it’s just physical contact of players side-by-side. That’s always the thing when players are side-by-side you can make this type of challenge.

“When the forward gets in front you can’t. You can’t run that risk because you’re then challenging him in his back. Side-by-side he’s done enough just to ease him out.”

The final incident of a spicy encounter between the sides to be discussed on ref Watch involved a coming together between Jack Grealish and Sandro Tonali. Grealish, who played the pantomime villain throughout the clash at St James’ Park, appeared to move his elbow in the direction of the Italian during a City attack.

However, replays showed that Grealish caught Tonali only in the chest with Gillett having a perfect view of the incident just metres away from him: “The player [Tonali] is trying to force the referee’s hand.” Gallagher added.

“The player is trying to give the referee a big, big decision to make. I think the referee has done particularly well, he hasn’t got sucked in. It’s not the wisest thing to do [by Grealish] but it’s not enough for a red card for me.”