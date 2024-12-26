Is Newcastle United v Aston Villa on TV? Streaming details plus injury news

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United host Aston Villa at St James’ Park in the Premier League this afternoon.

Newcastle United will go in search of three successive wins against Aston Villa when they host Unai Emery’s Villains this afternoon. The Magpies were victorious 5-1 in this fixture last season before defeating Villa 3-1 at Villa Park in January.

Here, we take a look at everything supporters need to know ahead of Newcastle United v Aston Villa:

When is Newcastle United v Aston Villa?

The Premier League match between Newcastle United and Aston Villa kicks-off at 3pm. Anthony Taylor will referee the match with Graham Scott on VAR duty at Stockley Park.

Is Newcastle United v Aston Villa on TV?

Newcastle United’s clash with Aston Villa will be broadcast on Amazon Prime in the United Kingdom. All 10 Premier League matches over Boxing Day and December 27 will be streamed by Amazon Prime.

How else can I follow the game?

BBC Radio Newcastle will have full radio commentary of the match. Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will bring you all the latest news, updates and reaction from events that unfold at St James’ Park online and on our social media channels.

What’s the latest Newcastle United injury news?

Nick Pope, Callum Wilson, Emil Krafth and Jamaal Lascelles will certainly miss out through injury with returns in the new year slated for the quartet. Sven Botman is also a doubt for the match as he nears a return from an ACL injury.

Joelinton, who missed Saturday’s win over Ipswich Town, will return to the squad for today’s game.