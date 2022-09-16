Is Newcastle United v Bournemouth on TV? Will Allan Saint-Maximin and Bruno Guimaraes be fit to play?

The Cherries remain without a manager after parting company with former Magpie Scott Parker last month following their 9-0 defeat at Anfield.

Although they have lost their manager and suffered that humiliation against Liverpool, Bournemouth’s return to the Premier League has started off fairly well and they sit level on points with their opponents heading into the weekend’s game.

This will be the first time Eddie Howe has managed against his former club since he left the Vitality Stadium at the end of the 2019/20 season.

Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser could also make an appearance against their old side for the first time since making the switch to St James’s Park in 2020.

Here, we take a look at everything you need to know about the Premier League clash between Newcastle United and Bournemouth:

When is Newcastle United v Bournemouth?

Newcastle United host Bournemouth this weekend hoping Bruno Guimaraes will be fit to start (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

The Premier League clash between Newcastle United and Bournemouth takes place on Saturday, September 17. Kick-off at St James’s Park is at 3pm.

Is Newcastle United v Bournemouth on TV?

Newcastle’s meeting with Bournemouth will not be broadcast on TV in the UK.

How can I follow the game?

BBC Radio Newcastle and TalkSport 2 will have live radio commentary of the clash.

Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will keep you up to date with all the latest news, updates, pre-match and post-match reaction from events that unfold at St James’s Park.

What’s the latest injury news?

Newcastle have been without the trio of Bruno Guimaraes, Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson recently, but Howe has revealed that their condition has ‘improved’ over the fortnight since their last match.

Howe was coy on definitively stating whether any of this trio would feature against the Cherries however, of the three, it seems Guimaraes is most likely to feature.

Bournemouth will likely be without Joe Rothwell and Ben Pearson on Saturday, although they could welcome back Junior Stanislas who hasn’t been seen in action since their defeat to Manchester City on August 13.

What are the latest betting odds?

All odds courtesy of SkyBet:

Newcastle United win: 2/5

Draw: 7/2

Bournemouth win: 7/1