Is Newcastle United v Liverpool on TV? Streaming details plus injury and team news

Newcastle United return to St James' Park to host Arne Slot's Liverpool in the Premier League tonight.

Eddie Howe's side saw a stoppage time goal from Daniel Munoz deny them all three points at Selhurst Park at the weekend. Whilst they were just moments away from a win in the capital, they will be hoping for a much improved performance tonight against the league leaders.

Liverpool, meanwhile, defeated Manchester City on Sunday to put themselves 11 points clear of Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table. Liverpool haven't lost to Newcastle United in nine years and have won every game they have played against the Magpies during Howe's reign as manager.

Here, we take a look at everything fans need to know ahead of Newcastle United v Liverpool:

When is Newcastle United v Liverpool?

The Premier League clash between Newcastle United and Liverpool kicks-off at 7:30pm at St James' Park. Andy Madley will referee the game with Stuart Attwell on VAR duty at Stockley Park.

Is Newcastle United v Liverpool on TV?

Tonight's match will be shown live by Amazon Prime. Amazon Prime will show all ten midweek games this week and can be streamed online with an Amazon Prime subscription.

How else can I follow the game?

BBC Radio Newcastle and BBC Radio 5 Live will have live radio commentary of the match. Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will bring you full news, updates and reaction from events that unfold at St James' Park online and on social media.

What's the latest Newcastle United injury news?

The Magpies will make a late call on the fitness of Alexander Isak after he was withdrawn during the first-half of their draw at Selhurst Park on Saturday. Isak suffered a hip injury during that match with Howe revealing on Tuesday that the club would assess his fitness ahead of tonight's game.

Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles and Emil Krafth remain out as long-term absentees with none of the trio expected back in action until the new year. Joelinton is expected to feature despite nursing a shoulder injury at Selhurst Park.