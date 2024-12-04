The latest transfer talk from Newcastle United as the Magpies are linked with a shock move for a Brazilian winger.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United have been credited with an interest in a Brazilian winger that has impressed during his first season in Major League Soccer.

The Magpies have already plundered the MLS in recent years after completed what was believed to be a club record deal to sign Miguel Almiron from Atlanta United during the final days of the January transfer window in 2019. The Paraguay international has gone on to score 30 goals and provided 12 assists in over 200 appearances for United and has often divided opinions between supporters during his near six-year stay on Tyneside. There is an expectation Almiron could well leave St James Park during the January transfer window and one report has suggested he could be replaced by another winger that has shone in the United States.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brazilian star Gabriel Pec was a big money signing for LA Galaxy when they completed a £6.5m deal for the Vasco da Gama winger in January - but their decision has paid off as the 23-year-old has produced a string of impressive performances over the last 11 months. After scoring 16 goals and providing 14 assists during the regular season and finding the net twice in his side’s Leagues Cup campaign, Pec has really come to the fore during the play-offs and his form has played a key role in setting up the Galaxy’s MLS Cup Final clash with New York Red Bulls on Saturday night.

Pec, who can play on either wing netted one goal and provided three assists in a play-off first round tie with Colorado before scoring twice in a 6-2 win against quarter-final opponents Minnesota. He also featured for the entire 90 minutes of their 1-0 semi-final win against Seattle earlier this week and will be viewed as a key player as his side look to lift the MLS Cup for the sixth time in their history this weekend.

Pec’s form has not gone unnoticed according to CaughtOffside, who have claimed Arsenal and Liverpool are ‘monitoring’ the winger’s progress and describe the Brazilian as ‘an exciting young talent’. Newcastle are named alongside Crystal Palace, Wolves and Fulham as the other four Premier League clubs showing an interest in Pec and European interest is said to come from La Liga giants Atletico Madrid and Serie A duo Inter and Napoli.