The latest transfer talk from Newcastle United as the Magpies prepare for the January transfer window.

Newcastle United’s attempts to boost their defensive options over the next two transfer windows have reportedly led the Magpies to consider a move for South American centre-back impressing for club and country.

The Magpies attempts to aid their battle against the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations has reportedly led them to look beyond European football’s top leagues and identify talent that may have gone under the radar of major competitors at home and abroad. Sporting director Paul Mitchell spoke of his desire to cast the net further when it came to recruitment in an interview he gave earlier this season.

Speaking in September, he said: “Should our scouting and recruitment be driven more extensively with a wider reaching net? It definitely should be because this is becoming a really nuanced space now. You can’t just capital fund everything every year and buy loads of players at peak age and peak price. Was, let’s say, the scouting network, the lengths and breadths of our process and our strategies, including the influence of Eddie Howe, bigger and broader enough? Probably not. And that’s the bit we analyse to be better. That’s the bit we have to adjust and modernise.”

Such an approach appears to have led the Magpies to monitor a rising star in Belgium’s Jupiler League that could provide an option as United look to lower the average age of their current centre-backs. Fabian Schar, Dan Burn and club captain Jamaal Lascelles are all over 30 and there is some doubt over the long-term future of that trio as the former Nottingham Forest defender is out of contract at the end of the season. Newcastle are looking far and wide as they look to add to their ranks and a South American star is said to have been on their radar recently.

As per Sport Witness, Ecuadorian news outlet Diario Expreso have claimed both United and Villa have watched Club Brugge star Joel Ordonez closely in recent months and is now ‘on the agenda’ of both clubs for the January transfer window. That interest is said to have ramped up after the 20-year-old impressed on international duty last month as Ecuador claimed World Cup 2025 qualification wins against Bolivia and Colombia with out conceding a goal.

The young defender, who has been compared with Real Madrid star Antonio Rudiger, has also earned valuable experience in the Champions League this season after Brugge faced the likes of AC Milan, Celtic Borussia Dortmund and Villa, earning a 1-0 win against the latter last month.