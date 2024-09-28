Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eddie Howe has responded to claims Newcastle United are close to agreeing a new contract with Anthony Gordon.

Newcastle’s 2023-24 player of the season has had a tough start to the new campaign having been linked with a move to Liverpool in the summer and getting limited game-time with England at Euro 2024.

The move to Liverpool failed to materialise with the Merseyside club unwilling to meet Newcastle’s asking price. And so far this season the 23-year-old has struggled to rediscover his form from the previous campaign.

But Newcastle remain keen to tie Gordon down to a new long-term deal with the player understood to be close to signing a contract that runs until June 2029.

But when asked about Gordon’s potential new contract, Howe was coy in his response.

“Yeah, I always find those questions quite difficult because you're asking me to comment on something that hasn't happened,” he said in his pre-match press conference. “With the potential of looking silly if it doesn't. So, I'm just trying to think of the best way to answer it.

Anthony Gordon of Newcastle United FC arrives prior to the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Newcastle United FC at Craven Cottage on September 21, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) | Getty Images

“We love Anthony. We'd love him to commit his future here. We'd love him to stay long-term at Newcastle and continue his excellent start to his career here.

“When you look at the broader piece of what he's done since he's arrived at the football club, I think he's been magnificent for us.

“We need to try and help him get back to his very best levels. And if that means signing a new contract, then I'm all for that, to help him be settled anc concentrate on his football.”

Newcastle signed Gordon from Everton for £45million in January 2023 on a ‘long-term deal’. The winger scored 12 goals and registered 11 assists for The Magpies last season while also breaking into the England senior squad.