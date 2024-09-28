Bizarre Newcastle United absence revealed after player ruled out for 11 months
Targett returned to training for Newcastle following an Achilles issue and featured in an Under-21s match last month. But the left-back hasn’t played any first-team minutes since an initial hamstring injury in the 3-0 Carabao Cup win at Manchester United in early November 2023.
After almost 11 months out of action for Newcastle’s first-team, Targett has been unavailable for Howe’s side once again in recent weeks due to an eczema flare-up. The issue has ruled him out of Saturday’s Premier League match against Manchester City at St James’ Park (12:30pm kick-off) as he looks to make his long-awaited return.
“We don't have anyone coming back [against Manchester City] that's been out,” Howe revealed. “Matt Targett has had a flare-up of eczema so we've been nursing that for the past couple of weeks, it has been quite a bad episode for him.
“We're hoping to have him back training but he won't be involved [against Manchester City].”
Alexander Isak is a doubt for the match while Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles, Callum Wilson and Lewis Miley have already been ruled out due to ongoing injury issues.
Since Targett last played for Newcastle, the club have made Lewis Hall’s loan move from Chelsea permanent and signed Lloyd Kelly on a free transfer, adding to the competition in the left-back position. With Dan Burn, Kieran Trippier and Tino Livramento also capable of playing at left-back, Targett’s wait for a return to first-team action could continue, at least in the Premier League.
If deemed healthy enough to play, Targett could be in contention for the Carabao Cup match against AFC Wimbledon at St James’ Park on Tuesday evening.
