Isaac Hayden makes pledge in message to Newcastle United fans
Isaac Hayden issued a message to Newcastle United fans after the club’s 4-0 loss to Manchester City.
The relegation-threatened club’s third successive loss left Eddie Howe’s side 19th in the Premier League – and three points adrift of safety – ahead of Christmas.
Howe and his players – who had faced Liverpool at Anfield three days earlier – were applauded at the final whistle by United’s fans, and midfielder Hayden posted a message on Twitter after the Premier League game.
“Big effort in these last two games to try and get positive results,” tweeted Hayden. “We have to stick together more than ever to get out of this situation, decisions against us, things not going our way, we appreciate your support, we will continue to do our utmost to turn it around.”
Meanwhile, City manager Pep Guardiola had a message of his own for Howe and his squad after the game.