Pep Guardiola's post-match message to Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United players
Pep Guardiola had a message for Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United players before he left St James’s Park.
Guardiola’s Manchester City side won 4-0 yesterday to go four points clear at the top of the Premier League.
The result left Newcastle 19th in the division – and three points adrift of safety – ahead of Christmas.
After praising the "incredible atmosphere” generated by United fans at home, City manager Guardiola said: “You know its the momentum, the dynamics. I think they have exceptional players. They have a good team, but now they are struggling.
"But still it’s a long season for all the teams, the teams who play to win the Premier League and qualify for Champions League, Europa League – and the teams at the bottom. There are many, many games to play, many things are going to happen. I would say ‘just be positive’, and everything can happen in football.”