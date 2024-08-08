Newcastle midfielder Isaac Hayden is expected to leave on loan this summer. | AFP via Getty Images

The former Arsenal star has not played for Newcastle since a 4-0 defeat to Manchester City in 2021

Championship trio Queens Park Rangers, Hull City and West Brom Albion are all among the clubs that are battling to sign a forgotten Newcastle United star, according to reports from the Telegraph.

Isaac Hayden, who signed for the Magpies from Arsenal in 2016, formed part of Rafael Benitez’s Championship winning team in his debut campaign. The versatile midfielder, who can also play at full-back and in central defence, formed a key part of the Newcastle team which competed in the Premier League for the next six seasons as he became a stalwart in both Benitez and Steve Bruce’s starting line-up.

However, since the PIF led takeover and the arrival of Eddie Howe in October 2021, Hayden has played just four top-flight games for the Magpies, with his last appearance coming in a dismal 4-0 away defeat to Manchester City in December 2021.

Hayden was deemed surplus to requirements the following summer and has since spent the last two years of his career out on loan at the likes of Norwich City, Standard Liege and Queens Park Rangers.

The midfielder agreed a blockbuster six-year deal to extend his stay at St James’ Park in 2020 and is still under contract with the club until the summer of 2026.

Newcastle have been looking to sell Hayden on a permanent basis, but no interested parties have been able to afford his reported salary of £50,000 per week, via the Mirror. Therefore from Newcastle’s perspective, in a world dominated by FFP, they have used loan moves to try and shift part of his wages.

Hayden starred for Newcastle in the Championship eight years ago and is still regarded as a useful player at that level due to his experience, versatility, leadership and tireless work rate.

These qualities have also opened the door to a possible international opportunity with the Jamaica national team, according to Telegraph reporter Mike McGrath, who understands that former Magpies boss Steve McLaren is keen to have him on board in his next Reggae Boyz squad.

Hayden was a regular for England at youth at U16 to U21 level and declared his ambition to play for the Three Lions at senior level in 2019. However, in March 2021, he admitted he was considering changing allegiances to the Jamaica national team, who he qualifies for via his parents.