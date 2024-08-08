Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has remained tight-lipped on his side’s pursuit of Marc Guehi.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Magpies are understood to be in talks with Crystal Palace over signing the England centre-back, who is valued at around £65million. If Newcastle are to agree a deal for such a fee, it would represent a club-record transfer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle are looking to strengthen defensively this summer with Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman still recovering from long-term injuries. Lascelles, Fabian Schar and Emil Krafth are also into the final year of their current contract at St James’ Park.

When asked about Newcastle’s pursuit of Guehi and whether any deals were close to being agreed, Howe responded: “I’m able to give you nothing.”

On Newcastle’s defensive situation, Howe added: “We’re slightly light on numbers. Emil has done a really good job during pre-season, playing inside from his normal full-back position, and he has the capability of doing that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have very good players in there, but, naturally, when you lose those two players for the length of the time that we have, that was a big dent in the middle of our defence.

“Sven, just before his injury, was in a brilliant run of form. He had just scored his first goal for the club, and that was a real blow for us, and Jamaal, who stepped in for Sven, was doing really well, and then we him as well. So two huge losses. I think the lads that came in at the back end of last season did very well to play consistently and play consistently well, but it’s certainly an area we’re looking at.”

Newcastle have just announced the signing of 21-year-old forward William Osula from Sheffield United but the club are still understood to be looking at a right-wing addition this transfer window. But Howe has hinted at further outgoings heading into the final three weeks of the transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t think PSR is going to change drastically for us, short term,” Howe admitted. “There’s going to be a period where, yes of course we can recruit, but there’s got to be a balance to that.

“We’re going to have to bring in income as well. We’re managing that very delicately.

“Of course, with Alex [Isak] and Callum [Wilson] hopefully both being fit for the majority of the season and carrying that attacking load together, then when you have a sum of money to spend, you’re logically not going to spend a huge sum of money in that position when you have other positions that maybe require a bit more investment. It’s a very difficult balance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ll try to get it right, but through the period of time that I’m going to be here, I’m sure there’s going to have to be outgoings as well to balance it up the other way.”

Newcastle have already bolstered the first team with the signings of Lloyd Kelly, Odysseas Vlachodimos, John Ruddy and Osula while Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh have left the club to join Nottingham Forest and Brighton respectively.

Newcastle’s competitive season gets underway at home to Southampton on August 17.