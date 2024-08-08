Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United have issued an official statement providing information to supporters ahead of the Sela Weekender matches.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Newcastle host La Liga side Girona at St James’ Park on August 9 before Saturday sees Newcastle Women and AC Milan Women face off and The Magpies first-team play Ligue 1 outfit Brest. On August 10th, there has been a planned protest organised in Newcastle City Centre.

Both Girona and Brest qualified for the 2024-25 Champions League following fine seasons in Spain and France respectively.

Many fans have voiced concerns over attending the match on Saturday due to the planned protests in Newcastle and reports of violent disorder from similar planned protests elsewhere in the country.

The club has opted a ‘business as usual’ stance and is planning for all matches to go ahead at St James’ Park this weekend, issuing a statement to reassure and provide information to supporters.

The statement read: “Following recent scenes of violent disorder across the country, Newcastle United can provide an update to supporters in relation to arrangements for the forthcoming Sela Weekender matches at St. James’ Park.

“The safety and security of supporters, staff and everyone who engages with the club is of paramount importance and the club’s usual comprehensive matchday planning is in place in readiness for three fixtures across Friday and Saturday.

“The club is continuing to work closely with its independent Safety Advisory Group and key stakeholders, including Northumbria Police and local authorities, ensuring we are fully prepared to welcome fans into the stadium.

“Following reports of planned protest on Saturday 10th August, the club has been assured that mitigation measures are in place to ensure everyone can enjoy the city and Sela Weekender safely.

“If the situation changes, or as more information becomes available, we will provide updates through our usual official club channels, including email, newcastleunited.com and social media channels, where appropriate.

“As the week progresses, Northumbria Police will provide the most up to date information on the city, as well as offering advice and reassurance to residents and visitors.

“In addition, Nexus will continue to provide updates on the city’s transport network. Supporters are encouraged to plan their journey to and from St. James’ Park early, and to visit https://www.nexus.org.uk/ for the very latest information.”

The statement added: “The Sela Weekender will include players, supporters and officials from around the world, uniting to participate in a spectacular event that is open to all. This is who we are as a city, region and club – welcoming, inclusive, United as One.

“Our staff will be on hand to ensure everyone visiting St. James’ Park has a safe and enjoyable experience. We would like to take this opportunity to remind all supporters that we have a zero-tolerance approach towards discrimination and abuse of any kind, whether directed at players, coaches, fellow supporters or our employees.”