Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali has been praised for his influential display in Italy’s 4-1 Nations League win over Israel on Monday.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tonali played the full 90 minutes as Giovanni Di Lorenzo scored twice with Mateo Retegui and Davide Frattesi also finding the net to help Italy secure a spot in the Nations League quarter-final.

The match came exactly one year after Tonali was forced to withdraw from the Italy squad and was interviewed by police for football betting offences. He was later banned for 10 months and has only recently returned to playing for Newcastle and Italy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having started the last two Premier League matches for Newcastle, Tonali continued his good form at international level having been highlighted as one of Italy’s standout players in the match. Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport gave Tonali an 8/10 match rating, the highest of any player alongside the two-goal Di Lorenzo.

Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori was also praised as ‘benissimo’ (excellent) for his display.

Sky Italia handed Tonali a 7/10 rating, stating: “Muscles and character at the disposal of the team. He also has a clear goal opportunity at his disposal, but he passes it to the goalkeeper. But he fights, takes the penalty for the lead, and doesn’t stop running until it’s time to take a shower. The standard bearer.”

Stadionews highlighted Tonali’s missed opportunity to score and docked him points in their ratings as he was given a score of 6.5/10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Clearly more present than in the match against Belgium,” they wrote. “He is a hammer in midfield, recovers many balls, sets up and helps in attack: When the golden opportunity falls on his feet he is hypnotized by the opposing goalkeeper.”

The 24-year-old will now return to Newcastle ahead of Saturday’s return to Premier League action at home to Brighton & Hove Albion at St James’ Park.