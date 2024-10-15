'A hammer' - Italian media deliver Sandro Tonali verdict after tireless display as £42m Arsenal man praised

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr

Football Reporter

Published 15th Oct 2024, 10:02 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali has been praised for his influential display in Italy’s 4-1 Nations League win over Israel on Monday.

Tonali played the full 90 minutes as Giovanni Di Lorenzo scored twice with Mateo Retegui and Davide Frattesi also finding the net to help Italy secure a spot in the Nations League quarter-final.

The match came exactly one year after Tonali was forced to withdraw from the Italy squad and was interviewed by police for football betting offences. He was later banned for 10 months and has only recently returned to playing for Newcastle and Italy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Watch on Shots! Geordie Journos Man City legal battle & Brighton talk

Having started the last two Premier League matches for Newcastle, Tonali continued his good form at international level having been highlighted as one of Italy’s standout players in the match. Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport gave Tonali an 8/10 match rating, the highest of any player alongside the two-goal Di Lorenzo.

Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori was also praised as ‘benissimo’ (excellent) for his display.

Sky Italia handed Tonali a 7/10 rating, stating: “Muscles and character at the disposal of the team. He also has a clear goal opportunity at his disposal, but he passes it to the goalkeeper. But he fights, takes the penalty for the lead, and doesn’t stop running until it’s time to take a shower. The standard bearer.”

Stadionews highlighted Tonali’s missed opportunity to score and docked him points in their ratings as he was given a score of 6.5/10.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Clearly more present than in the match against Belgium,” they wrote. “He is a hammer in midfield, recovers many balls, sets up and helps in attack: When the golden opportunity falls on his feet he is hypnotized by the opposing goalkeeper.”

The 24-year-old will now return to Newcastle ahead of Saturday’s return to Premier League action at home to Brighton & Hove Albion at St James’ Park.

Related topics:ItalyPremier LeagueArsenalNewcastle

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice