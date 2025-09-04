Former Newcastle United and Brentford striker Ivan Toney has reacted to Yoane Wissa’s deadline day transfer.

Yoane Wissa received a message of support from his former Brentford teammate Ivan Toney after securing a £55million deadline day move to Newcastle United.

Wissa emerged as a top attacking target for Newcastle midway through the summer transfer window but it wasn’t until the final seconds of the window that the deal was finally ratified.

Newcastle saw two bids rejected for Wissa earlier in the window before coming in with a fresh offer of £50million plus £5million in add-ons on deadline day. It came after The Magpies had accepted a £130million offer from Liverpool for Alexander Isak.

Yoane Wissa’s unsavoury exit from Brentford

Although Wissa insisted he remained ‘respectful’ to Brentford over the summer, the DR Congo forward did not feature for the club in pre-season or the opening three Premier League matches amid the transfer interest from Newcastle.

And in a bid to force a move away from the club on the eve of the transfer deadline, Wissa issued an Instagram statement confirming his desire to leave.

It read: “I have stayed silent for much of the summer, but with just hours remaining of the transfer window I feel compelled make it clear that I want to leave Brentford.

“I believe the club are unduly standing in my way despite a series of fair offers throughout the summer. I have always given 100% for Brentford since the day I signed back in 2021. I am proud of what we have built together and have never taken the opportunity to play for the club for granted.

“The promise that I could leave this summer has not been fulfilled. It saddens me to have to write that, and I maintain total respect for the club and its fans.

“I remain hopeful that a fair and reasonable resolution can still be found before the transfer window shuts. “In the meantime, I must do what I feel is right for my career and family and insist that Brentford honour their promise to let me join a new club and at a fair price.

“Being made to stay beyond this summer will only tarnish four wonderful years at this incredible club and so I ask Brentford’s owners and directors to now honour their promise to let me leave in the final hours of the window."

Less than 24 hours after the statement was issued, Brentford accepted a bid from Newcastle for Wissa.

Ivan Toney reacts to Yoane Wissa transfer

Although Wissa’s actions and pushing to leave the club has not gone down well with parts of the Brentford fanbase and even some of his former teammates, one former teammate was quick to show his support.

Toney, who left Brentford to join PIF-owned Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli last summer, took to Instagram to react to Newcastle United’s post showing Wissa with the No. 9 shirt and the caption: “A privilege to wear #9.”

Toney commented on the post with love heart eye emojis in a clear approval of the move.

Toney previously played for Newcastle United as a youngster but was limited to just four appearances before joining Peterborough United on a permanent basis in 2018.

Since then, Toney has established a good career for himself, scoring 156 goals in his last 283 games across spells at Peterborough, Brentford and Al-Ahli.

The 29-year-old is also a full England international, scoring once in seven caps for the Three Lions.