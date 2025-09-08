Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy was the official starter for the 2025 Great North Run alongside teammate Nick Pope.

Jacob Murphy said it was an ‘absolute honour’ to be the official starter of the 2025 Great North Run in Newcastle on Sunday.

Murphy and his Newcastle United teammate Nick Pope were on the starters’ platform located at the start of the ‘world’s most famous half-marathon’ on the A167 on Sunday morning.

The Magpies duo followed in the footsteps of famous North East faces to have started the Great North Run. Sting, Ant McPartlin, Dec Donnelly, Sir Bobby Robson, Alan Shearer, Eddie Howe, and Jill Scott, as well as Olympic Champions, Sir Chris Hoy and Dame Kelly Holmes, have all performed starting duties previously.

Sir Brendan Foster, Founder of the Great North Run and President of The Great Run Company, said: “We’ve had a Prime Minister, England football managers, Rock stars, Olympic Champions, TV Celebrities and a whole host more, but in 44 years of the Great North Run we’ve never had players representing a North East football club who have won a major trophy.

“The success of the Magpies was celebrated far and wide across the North East so it was only fitting to continue those celebrations at this year’s AJ Bell Great North Run.”

The Great North Run attracts people from across the country and the world so it was no surprise that Murphy’s presence on the starting platform wasn’t universally well received, particularly by those from Sunderland.

But it was all in good faith as Murphy said during the BBC’s live broadcast: “I’m looking forward to seeing all the people,” he said. “Seen a lot of Newcastle fans so far. Even seen some from across the river, boo!”

Afterwards, the Newcastle star took to social media to reflect on the day.

Jacob Murphy shares Great North Run ‘injury’

Murphy took to Instagram to express his delight at being a Great North Run starter while also showing his battle scars from the even in the form of a bruised hand from all the interactions with those running.

“An absolute honour & privilege to be an official starter of the @great_run!” Murphy wrote. “Super day to be involved in, I hope everyone ran a great race 👏🏽 loved cheering you all on at the start.

“Enjoy the cheat meals and drinks, you’ve earned it! I’m icing my hand for the foreseeable (see last slide🤣👋🏽) well worth it though ♥️.”

While technically a fresh injury concern for Newcastle United, we don’t think it will be enough to keep Murphy out of Saturday’s return to Premier League action against Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James’ Park (3pm kick-off).

Newcastle will be hoping to pick up their first win of the new season having accumulated two points from their opening three Premier League matches.

Last time out at St James’ Park, The Magpies were within a minute of a hard-earned point against Liverpool having come back from 2-0 down with 10 men to draw 2-2 only for the visitors to score a 100th minute winner via 16-year-old substitute Rio Ngumoha.