Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United could be dealt another blow in the coming weeks with midfielder Sean Longstaff under threat of suspension.

Newcastle currently have a long injury list as well as Sandro Tonali suspended from football and Bruno Guimaraes banned for one match after picking up his fifth yellow card of the Premier League season against Arsenal last weekend.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the same match, Longstaff was shown his fourth league booking for dissent after being on the receiving end of a dangerous challenge from Kai Havertz.

Guimaraes misses the trip to AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League this weekend as a result of his suspension while Longstaff walks a disciplinary tightrope. The midfielder must avoid picking up another league booking until the trip to Liverpool on January 1, 2024.

Any player booked five times in the opening 19 matches of a club's season in the Premier League is handed a one-match suspension.

Guimaraes is the second Newcastle player to be suspended for a Premier League match this season after Anthony Gordon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere in Newcastle’s squad, Kieran Trippier has picked up three Premier League bookings while Dan Burn, Fabian Schar and Sandro Tonali have picked up two each. Miguel Almiron, Joelinton, Harvey Barnes, Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles, Tino Livramento, Matt Targett and Callum Wilson have one booking each.

Howe has previously highlighted the rule changes in the Premier League this season that have resulted in referees handing out more yellow cards.

“The rules now mean there will be more yellow cards so the referees [have] definitely tightened up over the summer in terms of discipline, time-wasting and loads of little things to the game where you can and some of our players have picked up a yellow card for nothing, or perceived nothing,” Howe said.

“More yellow cards means more suspensions so we have to be careful. But certainly, I don’t want to be taking aggression out of anyone’s game, it’s the indiscipline ones that we want to try and eradicate.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad