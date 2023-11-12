Ex-Arsenal man makes big Newcastle United Champions League claim

The race for the Premier League top four is beginning to take shape.

Former Arsenal and Chelsea defender William Gallas doesn’t believe that Newcastle United will be able to sustain a challenge to qualify for the Champions League next season. The Magpies sealed a top four finish last season to book their place in the Champions League for the first time in over two decades, however, Gallas doesn’t believe they will be able to match last year’s achievements.

Gallas told Lord Ping: “The top four will finish with Man City, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Tottenham - in that order. I don't think Chelsea will make the top four. If they do, it means that Tottenham will have collapsed. That's the only way it can happen.

“I watched Villa lose to Nottingham Forest, and I don't think they'll reach the top four. Newcastle will drop points in the second half of the season.”