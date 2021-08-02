Signed by then-manager Rafa Benitez in the summer of 2017 from Norwich City in a £12million deal, the winger was in and out of the team for 18 months.

Murphy scored his first goal for the club during his best run in the team, but fans didn’t see the best of him.

Then came loans at West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield Wednesday.

Murphy’s time at St James’s Park looked to be up when he reported back to the club last summer.

Only Murphy, a boyhood United fan, had other ideas.

Bruce soon decided that Murphy was a player he could use at Newcastle in what was his second season in charge – and he proved invaluable as a right wing-back in the latter part of the campaign.

“I think everyone thought that (I would have to leave), but I made it the case that I’m staying,” said Murphy. “I think from the performances last year, I showed that. I went away and worked hard when I was at Wednesday on loan, and proved my worth.

Jacob Murphy at the Pirelli Stadium.

“But I’m not content on just being here and playing games. I want to strive and take this club to higher and better places.”

Murphy, having signed a new long-term deal at United this summer, is ready for the next chapter.

Asked what changed for him at Newcastle, Murphy said: “Just hard work.

“It’s a story of just pure hard work, resilience, and you know what? I want to use what I’ve done to inspire the younger lads coming through.

Jacob Murphy celebrates scoring a goal for loan club Sheffield Wednesday in 2019.

“Things aren’t always going to be easy. You might have to go on loan to get experience. I had to go on loan, and work hard, to come back to get a glimpse of a chance, and then take that chance. It’s s story of just hard work, resilience, and getting the rewards of hard graft.”

“I’ve said in many interviews before about pride in the badge,” he said. “I love being here. I love playing for the Toon. I’m glad to be here, and be playing for many more years to come.”

Murphy scored in Friday night’s 2-0 win over Burton Albion after being set up by deflected Joelinton cross.

“It was nice,” said Murphy. “Beautiful assist from Isaac (Hayden), I’m sure he meant it! Great work from J7 to get us down that left wing, and play the ball back.”

Newcastle were backed by around 1,500 fans at the Pirelli Stadium.

“They’re really important,” said Murphy. “They’ve been brilliant since they’ve been allowed back in. They’ve been loud, they’ve been proud. They’ve been cheering us along the way. We’re really thankful for them, and we’re loving the support.”

Murphy’s now comfortable playing as a wing-back.

“I had experience playing it when I was out on loan, but then I think last season was almost perfecting the position a bit more,” he said. “There’s still work to do. I think I’ve improved on my defensive game a lot more, better body positioning, better one v ones, stuff like that. I’m enjoying the role, hopefully I can keep playing there for as long as I can.”

Murphy’s story on Tyneside is far from over.

