Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey has expressed his preferred destination amid interest from Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest.

West Ham United have also been linked with the 24-year-old, who has less than two years left on his contract at Villa Park.

Ramsey has been a player of interest to Newcastle since 2024, with Villa open to selling their academy graduate at the right price this summer.

The midfielder, who can play out wide or through the middle, has also expressed a desire to leave Villa Park having started less than 50% of Villa’s matches under Unai Emery last season. Ramsey still made 46 appearances for Aston Villa in all competitions last season, scoring four goals, including one in the Champions League.

Aston Villa v Newcastle United Premier League opener

Aston Villa and Ramsey will open the Premier League season against Newcastle at Villa Park on Saturday (12:30pm kick-off). The Magpies are set to be without Alexander Isak and Joe Willock for the match.

Ramsey would be viewed as an upgrade on Willock while also being an option out on the left. Newcastle’s midfield lacks depth with the club selling Elliot Anderson and Sean Longstaff over the past two summers without bringing in a replacement so far.

Leicester City’s Bilal El Khannouss has been linked and has a relatively low release clause that must be triggered this week. But Ramsey is well-linked by Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe and a deal could be explored.

Newcastle face competition from the likes of West Ham United and Nottingham Forest but will be hoping the pull of Champions League football this coming season will give them an advantage. Although that hasn’t proven to be the case with other targets so far this summer.

Ornstein has claimed Newcastle have emerged as the player’s preferred destination and Howe is a ‘big fan’. Although West Ham are of interest, The Athletic’s report adds that Newcastle’s project and working under Howe carry the ‘greatest appeal’ to the player.

With Newcastle securing a right-winger, goalkeeper and a defender so far this summer in Anthony Elanga, Aaron Ramsdale and Malick Thiaw, respectively, the club’s attentions in the transfer market have turned to midfield and striker additions.

Yoane Wissa remains a priority target up front while the club are hopeful of adding at least one midfielder before the September 1 deadline.

Either way, Saturday’s encounter at Villa Park is shaping up to be an interesting one with Ramsey set to be involved for Villa. Newcastle pipped Aston Villa to Champions League qualification on the final day of the 2024/25 season.

Despite Newcastle losing to Everton, Villa’s 2-0 defeat at Manchester United saw them finish sixth and lose out to Newcastle on goal difference.

Villa beat Newcastle 4-1 last time out at Villa Park back in April.