Newcastle United have reportedly registered an interest in Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey in the closing days of the transfer window.

The Athletic have reported that Newcastle have made an approach for the 22-year-old with Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich also interested. For The Magpies, any signings before Thursday's deadline would be as a result of a player leaving the club.

Eddie Howe deemed it 'impossible' for Newcastle to sign any players this transfer window without a player leaving first. Villa value Ramsey at over £50million.

But the Newcastle boss then twice denied his side's interest in the Villa academy graduate ahead of Tuesday night's trip to Villa Park (8:15pm kick-off).

"That is incorrect," Howe responded when asked about Newcastle's interest in Ramsey before denying that an approach had been made. The England Under-21 international has made 10 Premier League appearances for Aston Villa this season, scoring once.

Ramsey scored against Newcastle United in a 3-0 win for Aston Villa last season.

"We are waiting to see what happens," Howe said about the closing days of the transfer window. "It's a complex situation, I don't think anything is clear cut and all eventualities can happen.

"We won't bring a player in without losing a player the other way, I think that would be impossible."

Howe also claimed that Kieran Trippier was the only Newcastle player he was aware of that had been subject to an official bid this month. Bayern Munich offered around £13million for the England international which was rejected by Newcastle.