The outcome of Newcastle United’s reported transfer ‘hijack’ of a Leeds United target is clear.

Newcastle were linked with a sensational last-gasp move for Udinese centre-back Jaka Bijol. This came once a £19million move to newly-promoted Leeds was already lined up for the 26-year-old.

Sky Sports Switzerland claimed Newcastle registered a late interest in the Slovenia international.

Now Bijol has been undergoing his medical at Leeds United, but were Newcastle ever in for him in the first place?

Leeds United medical after Newcastle United transfer hijack claim

According to our sister title, the Yorkshire Evening Post, Bijol arrived for his medical at Leeds on Wednesday ahead of his £19million move.

The 26-year-old is understood to have agreed a four-year deal at Elland Road.

The 6ft 3in Slovenian played 95 times for Udinese in the three seasons since his £3million arrival from CSKA Moscow in 2022.

And any supposed hijack attempt from Newcastle is all but over.

Fabrizo Romano ‘here we go’ for Leeds United

Bijol’s move to Leeds has been granted the Fabrizio Romano ‘here we go’ seal, suggesting a deal is imminent.

The transfer expert posted on X: “EXCLUSIVE: Leeds United agree deal to sign Jaka Bijol from Udinese, club to club deal done and here we go!

“Agreement for €22m transfer fee add-ons included and personal terms also in place for centre back to join #LUFC. New defender set for medical soon.”

Romano later revealed that all documents are ready for Bijol to complete his move to Leeds United, with an announcement expected shortly.

Newcastle United eye centre-back signing

Newcastle have been eyeing a centre-back signing for almost a year, scouting and planning to identify an appropriate player.

A last-minute transfer hijack attempt of a player joining a newly-promoted club seems very out of character for the often meticulous and measured recruitment team, especially so early into the transfer window.

Newcastle are yet to make a major signing but the proper summer transfer window is still only three days old.

A centre-back signing is obviously one of head coach Eddie Howe’s priorities this summer, especially after the failed pursuit of Marc Guehi last summer. Since then, Newcastle have sold Lloyd Kelly to Juventus for £20million without bringing in a replacement.

Meanwhile, Jamaal Lascelles, Fabian Schar and Emil Krafth are all heading into the final years of their contracts. Defensive reinforcements are a necessity for Eddie Howe’s squad as it prepares for a return to Champions League action.

Newcastle have also recently been linked with a move for Sporting Lisbon defender Ousmane Diomande, having scouted him during the 2024/25 season.

Newcastle previously held talks over a potential move for Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth, but the defender ended up joining Real Madrid instead after his £50million release clause was triggered.