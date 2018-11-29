Jamaal Lascelles ready to give Rafa Benitez a selection headache at Newcastle

Jamaal Lascelles is pushing to return for Newcastle United at St James's Park.

Lascelles, the club's captain, has missed the last two games with a shoulder problem.

However, the 25-year-old is in contention to return to Rafa Benitez's squad for Saturday's home game against West Ham United.

Lascelles has been in full training in the build-up to the game, though he may have to wait for an opportunity.

Fabian Schar has impressed alongside Federico Fernandez in his absence, while Ciaran Clark, recalled to a five-man defence against Burnley on Monday night, scored Newcastle's winner at Turf Moor.

Midfielder Jonjo Shelvey – who has recovered from a calf injury – was an unused substitute.

Meanwhile, defensive pair Florian Lejeune and Jamie Sterry, on their way back from long-term injuries, are also back in training.