Jamaal Lascelles reveals his view on Aleksandar Mitrovic's return to Newcastle

Jamaal Lascelles says Aleksandar Mitrovic can be a "nightmare" for defenders.

The former Newcastle United striker returns to St James's Park on Saturday.

Mitrovic joined Fulham in the summer after a sucessful half-season loan at Craven Cottage last season.

The 24-year-old helped the club win promotion last season and has scored seven Premier League goals so far this season.

And Lascelles, Newcastle's captain, is expecting a difficult afternoon.

"Mitro's a good striker," Lascelles told NUFC TV. "He's smart. He can be a nightmare for centre-halves.

"We're all paid to do our jobs. We'll be full of confidence and hopefully we can get a good win in front of the fans."

Fulham are bottom of the league having only taken nine points so far this season.

"They're bottom of the league, but they've got some good players in their team," said Lascelles, speaking during a Christmas hospital visit with his United team-mates.

"Mitro's a good striker and they've got a good midfield. They do try to play good football.

"Every game in the Premier League will be a difficult game. There's not one game where you think you'll easily beat them.

"We just need to make sure we play in the right way with the same attitude."