The defender signed for Newcastle under Mike Ashley’s ownership in 2014 before becoming captain two years later.

Since returning to the Premier League in 2017, Newcastle have battled for survival almost every season while also struggling to compete against their bottom-half rivals in the transfer market.

But that changed following the £300million takeover of the club by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media back in October.

Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles organises his players during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St. James Park on December 27, 2021 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

All of a sudden, Newcastle were a financial juggernaut and spent more than any other club in world football during the January transfer window.

"Of course, it's always difficult if you're not competing financially,” Lascelles admitted.

“It is what it is and obviously you'd love to win games with what you've got but at the same time, when you've got loads of teams around you spending millions and millions every transfer window, it was difficult.

"For years, we've been able to keep a good team spirit, give our all and fight for the badge and I think that is what has kept us in the Premier League for so long."

This season has seen Newcastle transform from a relegation threatened side who had won just one of their opening 22 games to a competitive Premier League outfit that have won 10 of their last 15 games.

And Lascelles believes there has been a significant change in mentality at the club following the takeover and appointment of head coach Eddie Howe.

“Now we've had a huge shift in our mentality and our mindset and every game we approach we want to win,” added the 28-year-old. “The way we work on the training ground, we work so hard.

"We did great business in January and it's just nice to reward the fans as well because, home and away, they're the best fans in the country and now they have got what they wanted and we need to repay them with what I think we have done.

"The club is in a great place at the minute which is so nice to see.”

