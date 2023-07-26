Left-back Jamal Lewis is set to join Championship side Watford on loan for the 2023-24 season. The 25-year-old has been out in the United States with Newcastle and featured in the club’s first two pre-season friendly matches against Gateshead and Rangers.

While Lewis was present at the stadium for United’s 3-3 draw with Aston Villa in Philadelphia, he was not named as part of the squad but continued to train during the week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But head coach Eddie Howe confirmed Lewis’ imminent departure in his pre-match press conference ahead of the Premier League Summer Series match against Chelsea in Atlanta (1:15am kick-off BST).

“Jamal Lewis is probably the nearest to securing a loan move to Watford,” Howe admitted. “That is closest in the pipeline and that will get done in the next 24 hours.”

Howe went on to play down potential loan exits for Garang Kuol and Harrison Ashby. Kuol is currently away from the first-team and spent last season on loan at Hearts while Ashby is currently with the first-team in America.

The 18-year-old has been linked with a loan move to FC Volendam in the Dutch Eredivisie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But one player who is close to a permanent exit is goalkeeper Karl Darlow. The 32-year-old looks set to join Leeds United.

“Karl is a possible one that might happen in the next few days,” Howe added.

“Karl will certainly go with our best wishes. He has been an incredible servant to the football club. We value him but we can’t carry a team of five goalkeepers.”