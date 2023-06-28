Newcastle United dealt £40m transfer blow as former Liverpool man ‘could leave’ - Mouth of the Tyne Podcast
The latest Mouth of the Tyne Podcast assesses Newcastle United’s transfer news and speculation heading into the start of pre-season.
Our Newcastle United writers Miles Starforth and Dominic Scurr reflect on the latest transfer activity regarding James Maddison and Sandro Tonali while also assessing other potential targets ahead of the pre-season return.
The Magpies interest in Tino Livramento is also discussed as well as what it could mean for right-backs Javier Manquillo, Emil Krafth and Harrison Ashby moving forward.
The Newcastle players are currently away enjoying their summer break ahead of returning to pre-season next month.
United open their pre-season campaign at Gateshead on July 15 (12:30pm kick-off) before travelling to Ibrox to face Rangers on Tuesday, July 18 (7:45pm kick-off).
They then heading off on a tour of America for the Premier League Summer Series which will see them face Chelsea, Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion. Friendly matches at St James’ Park are yet to be announced.
