Newcastle United transfer target James Trafford has been hailed as a ‘world-class’ goalkeeper as his fine form for Burnley in the Championship continued.

Trafford played a key role as Burnley beat Watford 2-1 at Vicarage Road on Good Friday as they took a step closer to Premier League promotion.

The Clarets sit second in the Championship table, level on points with league leaders Leeds United and five points inside the automatic promotion places with three games left to play.

Trafford has conceded just 14 goals in 42 appearances for Burnley this season, keeping a remarkable 28 clean sheets in the process. While Burnley are likely to be playing Premier League football next season, Trafford has been tipped for a big-money move in the summer.

Newcastle have been scouting Trafford this season after attempting to sign him last summer.

James Trafford hailed as ‘world-class’ by former Newcastle United captain

Although Trafford remains largely unproven at Premier League level, Burnley manager and former Newcastle captain Scott Parker believes the goalkeeper is ‘world-class’.

"There's no denying at the beginning of the season, the work we all had to do with Traff and where he was, there was a lot of work," Parker told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"He needed to engage in that. He needed to take a breath and take stock and decide where he wanted to be, and to be fair to him, I've seen someone mature. There's no denying that he's a world-class keeper.

"How you judge keepers is in big moments.

"Even at the back end of the game. They're down to nine men, he's barely had anything to do. Fella hits one from 30 yards and he has to pull off a save.

"Not sleeping, diligent. He's just a top, top keeper."

Parker’s comments were then put to Trafford after the match, not short of confidence, the goalkeeper said: “I know I'm a world class goalkeeper!"

NUFC eye James Trafford transfer from Burnley

Trafford remains a top target for Newcastle heading into the summer transfer window. The Magpies tried to complete an early swoop for Trafford last June but saw two bids rejected by Burnley, who valued the young shot-stopper in excess of £20million.

After an impressive season at Turf Moor, Trafford’s value has increased to above £30million heading into the summer transfer window. Burnley’s promotion rivals Leeds United have also been linked with a move for Trafford this summer as they look to address their goalkeeping situation ahead of a likely Premier League return.

But with Burnley on the verge of promotion and after agreeing personal terms with Newcastle last summer - which remain valid ahead of this summer’s transfer window - Trafford is confident he will be playing Premier League football next season.

James Trafford’s Premier League ambitions

Speaking to BBC Radio Lancashire about his ambitions on getting back into the top-flight, Trafford said : “I believe I’ll be in the Premier League next season.

“It’s where I want to play, it’s obviously the best league in the world. I wanted to get there as quickly as I could and it took two years on loan to develop. I’ve really enjoyed this season in the Championship, but next season I believe I’ll be playing in the Prem.”

Newcastle will be looking to agree a fee with Burnley for Trafford this summer as they look to strengthen their goalkeeping options. Eddie Howe already has five senior goalkeepers available in Nick Pope, Martin Dubravka, Odysseas Vlachodimos, John Ruddy and Mark Gillespie, though the latter two are out of contract in June as things stand.