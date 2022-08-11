Newcastle signed Nick Pope from Burnley and Sven Botman from Lille while also making Matt Targett’s loan move from Aston Villa permanent all within the first month of the window.
Those three deals cost United roughly £60million but it has now been well over a month since the club made a senior signing.
Although further additions are expected to be made by the September 1 deadline, Carragher has handed Newcastle a ‘C’ grade for their business so far.
“I think you’d be expecting a lot more if you were a Newcastle fan," he told Football Daily. “But in some ways I admire them for not doing stupid things and bringing players in left, right and centre.
"They got the centre-back, Botman and Nick Pope. They made sensible signings but they’ll want one or two more in before the window closes.”