Jamie Carragher delivers mixed verdict on Newcastle United's £60m transfer window spend

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has praised Newcastle United’s ‘sensible’ approach to the summer transfer window, but feels fans would be ‘expecting a lot more’.

By Dominic Scurr
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 6:00 am

Newcastle signed Nick Pope from Burnley and Sven Botman from Lille while also making Matt Targett’s loan move from Aston Villa permanent all within the first month of the window.

Those three deals cost United roughly £60million but it has now been well over a month since the club made a senior signing.

TV Pundit Jamie Carragher looks on during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at St. James Park on April 08, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Although further additions are expected to be made by the September 1 deadline, Carragher has handed Newcastle a ‘C’ grade for their business so far.

“I think you’d be expecting a lot more if you were a Newcastle fan," he told Football Daily. “But in some ways I admire them for not doing stupid things and bringing players in left, right and centre.

"They got the centre-back, Botman and Nick Pope. They made sensible signings but they’ll want one or two more in before the window closes.”

