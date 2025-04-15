Jamie Carragher admits he 'fears' for Newcastle United's Champions League rivals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Liverpool legend has discussed the Champions League aspirations of Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest and Chelsea.

Newcastle United can tighten their grip on a Champions League spot by claiming all three points in Wednesday night’s home game with Premier League rivals Crystal Palace.

The Magpies have hit form at just the right time as they look to secure another shot at the elite of European football after Sunday’s 4-1 victory against Manchester United extended their winning run to a fourth consecutive league win. That upturn in form is also boosted by the historic Carabao Cup final win against Liverpool that ensured Eddie Howe’s side have qualified for next season’s Europa Conference League.

However, the Magpies have loftier ambitions when it comes to the return of European football and a win in their game in hand against the Eagles would take United above Nottingham Forest and into third place in the Premier League table ahead of their weekend visit to Aston Villa. Unai Emery’s men are actually one of several sides that are hoping to secure one of the five Champions League spots on offer this season after they have embarked on a run to the quarter-final of this season’s competition.

With six games remaining in the season, Liverpool and Arsenal are all but guaranteed to land two of those places and as many as eight other clubs will feel they have a chance to join them at European football’s top table. However, there was a blow for one contender on Sunday afternoon after Chelsea slipped out of the top five following a surprising home draw with relegation threatened Ipswich Town.

Matters could have been even worse for Enzo Maresca’s men after first-half goals from Julio Enciso and Ben Johnson put the Tractor Boys into a 2-0 lead at half-time. However, Chelsea battled back to earn a point thanks to an own-goal from Axel Tuanzebe and an equaliser from former Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho. Despite that comeback, Chelsea are now up against it in the race for the Champions League and former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has admitted he fears for the Blues for one key reason.

“I don't see it”

Maresca will want more depth this summer | Getty Images

Speaking to Sky Sports as he reflected on the Blues’ home draw with Ipswich, he said: "It's a massive blow. It’s not just the two points they miss out on, it's one of those fixtures that you look at on paper and think 'that's a guaranteed three points,' because Chelsea have got really tough fixtures between now and the end of the season. I don't see them making the Champions League. I don't see it. I keep talking about connection but you see it with Newcastle and the supporters and players.

“You'll see it with Forest as well, they'll still have that, they'll still be fighting to get their team over the line. I don't think we see that with Chelsea right now, I don't think there's any real connection between the manager and the supporters there. I fear for Chelsea in terms of making Champions League football."