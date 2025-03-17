Jamie Carragher makes Liverpool v Newcastle United statement that fans will love

Getty Images

Jamie Carragher believes Newcastle United ‘battered’ and ‘wiped the floor’ with Liverpool during their Carabao Cup final win at Wembley.

Goals from Dan Burn and Alexander Isak gave Newcastle United a 2-0 lead at Wembley - a scoreline they never looked like relinquishing - until Federico Chiesa’s late effort gave them, and their 32,000 fans at Wembley, one or two worries. But they were able to hold on and when John Brooks put his whistle to his lips in the 102nd minute - ecstasy erupted.

As Eddie Howe’s side partied, Arne Slot’s side could only watch on as they saw another trophy slip through their grasp, just days after they were eliminated from the Champions League after losing to PSG. Newcastle and Wembley have not been good friends in recent times, but on the day, when it mattered, they turned up and put in a performance of a lifetime to end football’s most famous droughts.

Jamie Carragher’s reaction

Liverpool entered Wembley as favourites but were outplayed almost from the first minute as the Magpies battered and bruised Slot’s side with Burn’s towering header for the first goal the perfect visual and metaphor for the first 45 minutes. Isak’s second turned hope into belief.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Jamie Carragher admitted that his former side had been ‘battered’ by the Magpies at Wembley: “Newcastle didn't just win today, they battered Liverpool.” Carragher said.

“I find it difficult to be too critical, given what Liverpool look like they will go on to achieve. Newcastle are a great Premier League team and they have wiped the floor with them today.”

He continued: “No matter what happens next with Newcastle, they will always be remembered for this. Eddie Howe has massively improved as a coach since coming to Newcastle.”

Bruno Guimaraes’ reaction

As expected, the Brazilian cut an emotional and passionate figure on the full-time whistle as he prepared to do something that no one had done in the previous 70 years - lift a trophy for Newcastle United at Wembley. Guimaraes, ever the centre of fans’ love, was a central figure in Newcastle United’s celebrations and dedicated the win to those supporters not just in Wembley, but the thousands around the world.

“It's all for these fans,” Guimaraes told Sky Sports. “They deserve everything. When I first came here I said I wanted to put my name in history.

"We can now say we are the champions again. This is one of the best days of my life.

“I don't have any words. It's the best day of my life. For them [the fans] it's like the World Cup. People have grown up and not seen us as champions. My first year as captain of this club and it's one of the best days. This is unbelievable.

“This is my second home. We are making history. Some day when I leave this club I want the fans to sing my name the way they do to Shearer. He text me before the game. I'm so emotional today.”