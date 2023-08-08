Newcastle United are now just days away from kicking off their new Premier League campaign.

The Magpies defeated Fiorentina and Villarreal in their final round of friendlies over the weekend, and all focus is now on Saturday’s Premier League opener with Aston Villa. In the meantime, work will continue on the transfer front, with potential for more incomings and outgoings at St James’ Park before the window shuts.

With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding St James’ Park.

McTominay claim

Newcastle United have been backed to make a move for Manchester United star Scot McTominay, but the midfielder will be pricey.

Sky Sports journalist Melissa Reddy tweeted: “Manchester United have rejected a £30m bid from West Ham for Scott McTominay. Valued closer to £45m. Club more than happy to keep him, but he’s also seen as the biggest sale they can make this summer. Newcastle could also still act on their interest depending on other deals.”

Newcastle could circle back for McTominay having previously been linked, but they may need a sale or two first given the price and Financial Fair Play concerns.

Carragher on new signings

Jamie Carragher has been discussing Newcastle’s signings so far this summer, believing the deals are not ones the rest of the Premier League would make.

Carragher told The Overlap: “What’s the feelings on the signings you’ve made because I was looking at the signings and when you look at them, where Newcastle are now financially, in the Champions League, has it really excited the supporters?