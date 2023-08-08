Livramento’s £35million move to Newcastle is expected to be confirmed ahead of the new Premier League season but head coach Eddie Howe has admitted he is still looking to bring in another player before the transfer window closes on September 1.

“Ideally I would love to bring in two more players,” Howe admitted. “But let’s wait and see, there is no guarantee on that.”

After signing midfielder Sandro Tonali, winger Harvey Barnes and with Livramento set to join as a full-back addition, Newcastle are expected to make a move for a centre-back in the final weeks of the window.

And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has suggested The Magpies could turn their attention to Crystal Palace centre-back Joachim Andersen having spoken to the 27-year-old’s representatives ‘multiple times’ over the summer.

Newcastle were previously linked with a move to Axel Disasi before the French international joined Chelsea though The Gazette understands the club were never seriously interested in making a move for the player.

“Let’s see what happens with the centre-backs, I think, as an extra deal,” Romano said when providing a Newcastle transfer update via his Here We Go Podcast.

“They always had conversations with Disasi but then he joined Chelsea, also they spoke multiple times with the agents of Joachim Andersen who is a player they have appreciated for a long time.”

Palace signed Andersen for around £17million from Lyon in 2021 following a loan spell at London rivals Fulham. The 23-time Danish international has since made 72 appearances for The Eagles, scoring once.