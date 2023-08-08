Tonali joined Newcastle from Serie A side AC Milan for £52million earlier this summer and will be hoping to make his Premier League debut against Aston Villa at St James’ Park this weekend.

The 23-year-old is adapting to his new life in England and has been taking lessons in English - and even Geordie based on a recent advert with former Newcastle star David Ginola.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Botman - who had to adapt to life at Newcastle himself after joining from Lille for £35million last summer - is looking forward to playing alongside Tonali in the Premier League and Champions League this coming season.

“He's a quality player,” Botman admitted. “We're happy to have him. You can see he is the base on the midfield and I'm looking forward to seeing what he can bring us but we can already see from the start, he's really good on the ball.

“He still has to adapt after coming from a different country but he's adapting really quick.

“He's getting more open now. It was difficult for him with the language but his English is getting better. Everyone is looking after him, he's a really nice guy and really open.”

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Botman feels the togetherness of the first-team group has made it easier for new players to come in and feel at home in new surroundings.

Reflecting on his own experience this time last year, the Dutchman said: “Almost everybody looked after me when I came here, the whole team is together.

“Everything goes so quickly so I didn't realise it, but it always helps when you're playing. I wouldn't say it was easy, it's hard of course because the league is hard. But the team is so connected to each other so it's easy to settle in.”

Despite starting just four of Newcastle’s first eight Premier League matches before the international break last season, Botman quickly established himself in the side alongside Fabian Schar and started every league game from October until the end of the season.

The Magpies ended the 2022-23 season boasting the joint best defensive record in the Premier League with just 33 goals conceded in 38 games.