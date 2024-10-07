Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jamie Carragher has slammed Everton for a social media post they put up following their goalless draw with Newcastle United on Saturday evening.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Toffees earned a point against Eddie Howe’s side on Saturday night after Anthony Gordon’s first-half penalty was saved by Jordan Pickford. Eddie Howe’s side enjoyed lots of the ball at Goodison Park, but were unable to find a goal on a frustrating night.

Gordon, on his third return to Goodison Park after leaving Everton to join Newcastle United back in January 2023, played up-front in the absence of Alexander Isak and, like last weekend, stepped up to take a penalty for his side. Ultimately, Gordon would be denied a goal against his former employers by his international teammate in the Everton goal, however.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unsurprisingly, Gordon’s miss was roundly celebrated by Pickford and his colleagues as well as the Everton faithful inside Goodison Park. And it didn’t take too long for celebrations to begin appearing on social media with Everton’s official account posting a video of the penalty, with the family fortunes buzzer sounding just as Pickford makes the save.

The video, which was requested by a fan, has faced huge backlash with Carragher among the most high-profile people to come out against it. Responding to the post, Carragher wrote on X: ‘Local lad who came through your academy, helped keep you up under Lampard, wanted out because the club was a shambles on & off the pitch & who you then sold for 40M. The Peoples club!’

Gordon, meanwhile, also took to social media following the match to take responsibility for his side’s failure to take all three points. He wrote: ‘A great performance, just couldn’t put them away, and that’s on me. Never easy missing but you’ll never ever see me shy away from stepping up for my team. Thanks to everyone that travelled - till next time’.

That post saw many fans jump to the defence of the 23-year-old with his teammates and supporters showing their support in the comments. On Instagram Gordon was even sent a love heart by Aston Villa midfielder Amadou Onana. The pair played together at Everton before moving on from the club in search of Champions League football.