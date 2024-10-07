Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United have already identified two January targets heading into the next transfer window.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

After a largely frustrating summer window, sporting director Paul Mitchell is set to take a more hands on role in January. And one of his tasks is likely to be revisiting the pursuit of Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

Mitchell was locked in discussions with Palace during the final month of the transfer window but was unable to reach an agreement with the South London club, who were demanding fees in excess of £70million for the England international.

The Gazette understands Newcastle’s final official bid for Guehi - reported to be £55million (as per Mail Online) - came weeks before deadline day but the club remained in discussions until late August with various add-ons considered.

But Palace and chairman Steve Parish were not tempted by Newcastle’s proposal and opted to keep hold of the 24-year-old, who has less than two years remaining on his contract. Sources have suggested that the decision to turn down Newcastle’s lucrative offer for Guehi has caused some tension amongst the Palace hierarchy.

Sensing that tension and a potentially lower fee, Newcastle are set to test Palace’s resolve in January. At that point, the defender will have less than 18 months remaining on his contract at Selhurst Park and could be the last chance Palace are able to demand a significant fee for the player unless they are to agree a new contract.

In addition to Guehi, Newcastle have also identified 17-year-old Dinamo Tbilisi forward Vakhtang Salia as a January signing. The Magpies are set to complete the deal in the next transfer window though Salia is expected to remain at Dinamo Tbilisi before joining up with Newcastle in July 2025.

At 17, Salia has already made 30 first-team appearances for the Georgian side - playing mostly on the left or as a striker. He has four goals and two assists to his name and has been compared to Napoli star and former Dinamo Tbilisi youth prospect Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

He’s on the opposite side of the transfer spectrum for Newcastle but could prove to be an important one in the years to come as the club continues to battle Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules.