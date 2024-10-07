Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has responded to suggestions that Sven Botman is nearing a return from an ACL injury.

Botman has been out for Newcastle since March but is now back working on the grass and even posted an update on social media stating ‘finish line in sight’ regarding his return. The 24-year-old was given an initial six to nine month return timeframe following surgery on his knee.

The six-month mark has now passed and sources at Newcastle have suggested that Botman is set to be back in contention in time for the festive fixture schedule in December. But the defender’s positive social media updates have led to speculation that he could be further along with his recovery than suggested.

But Howe has played down such talk, stating that the defender is on track for a nine-month recovery time.

“No, I don't think so,” Howe said when asked if Botman was ahead of schedule. “I think he’s progressing as we’d expect. I don’t think we expect to see him any time this month, it’ll be small but positive steps.

“He’s in a good place, hopefully we’ll see him before the end of the year.”

Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles is also recovering from an ACL injury picked up at a similar time to Botman but is understood to be slightly behind the Dutch defender. The Magpies are hopeful of injury returns following the October international break with Alexander Isak, Callum Wilson and Lewis Miley all anticipated to be back in contention later this month as things stand.

Newcastle host Brighton & Hove Albion at St James’ Park following the international break as Howe’s side look to end a three-game winless run in the Premier League.