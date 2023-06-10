Reuben has been speaking on the Business of Sport Podcast in depth about Newcastle and sport in general. And in a case of interesting timing, he was asked about who would be an ideal kit manufacturer for Newcastle just as the latest 2023-24 Castore home shirt was leaked ahead of an official announcement.

Castore have been Newcastle’s kit manufacturers for the past two seasons and will continue for the 2023-24 campaign. But The Magpies’ kit manufacturers beyond next season are uncertain with Adidas touted to make a potential return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And United co-owner Reuben admitted he would ‘love’ to do business with the likes of Adidas or Nike moving forward.

“We’re grateful for the support we’ve had from Castore,” he said. “I think Nike, Adidas, these are all great people we’d love to be associated with going forward. Nike is a big business.”

Reuben went on to namecheck United States based sport manufacturer and retailer who are official partners of the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and PGA Tour - the latter of which has recently partnered up with PIF owned LIV Golf.

“We share a friend, Michael Rubin, Fanatics are an amazing business and what he’s doing there is amazing as well,” the 36-year-old added. “They’re really changing merchandise for American sports and I think that sort of approach to European sports could be exciting too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad