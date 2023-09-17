Jamie Reuben’s Newcastle United vow comes true as co-owner gives ‘incredible’ verdict on Brentford win
Newcastle United co-owner Jamie Reuben was back at St James’ Park for the 1-0 win over Brentford on Saturday evening.
Callum Wilson’s second half penalty saw Newcastle get back to winning ways against The Bees and end a three game losing streak. Wilson also had a goal ruled out and Newcastle had a penalty decision overturned by VAR as they were able to hold out for three points. It was the side’s first clean sheet of the season and only their second in their last 16 Premier League matches.
Following the match, Reuben posted an image of him stat alongside Mehrdad Ghodoussi on Twitter along with the caption: “Great to be back at SJP for a deserved win - atmosphere incredible again @NUFC. Onto Milan @ghodoussi.”
Newcastle now travel to AC Milan on the back of a win for their Champions League group stage opener at the San Siro on Tuesday evening (5:45pm kick-off).
After Newcastle’s 3-1 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion before the international break, Reuben vowed that the club ‘will bounce back’.
He tweeted earlier this month: “Not the result we wanted - thank you to the incredible @NUFC fans who travelled so far and made their voices heard throughout. Credit to @OfficialBHAFC. We will bounce back. #WeAreUnited.”
While United’s performance against Brentford was not quite at the levels of their opening day win against Aston Villa, it was the result that mattered. The Magpies’ win takes them level on points with The Bees, who were unbeaten prior to their trip to St James’ Park.