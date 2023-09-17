Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Callum Wilson’s second half penalty saw Newcastle get back to winning ways against The Bees and end a three game losing streak. Wilson also had a goal ruled out and Newcastle had a penalty decision overturned by VAR as they were able to hold out for three points. It was the side’s first clean sheet of the season and only their second in their last 16 Premier League matches.

Following the match, Reuben posted an image of him stat alongside Mehrdad Ghodoussi on Twitter along with the caption: “Great to be back at SJP for a deserved win - atmosphere incredible again @NUFC. Onto Milan @ghodoussi.”

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle now travel to AC Milan on the back of a win for their Champions League group stage opener at the San Siro on Tuesday evening (5:45pm kick-off).

After Newcastle’s 3-1 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion before the international break, Reuben vowed that the club ‘will bounce back’.

He tweeted earlier this month: “Not the result we wanted - thank you to the incredible @NUFC fans who travelled so far and made their voices heard throughout. Credit to @OfficialBHAFC. We will bounce back. #WeAreUnited.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad