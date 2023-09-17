‘Don’t understand’ - Anthony Gordon clashes with Brentford boss over key Newcastle United decision
Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon felt he won a ‘clear penalty’ to help his side claim a 1-0 victory over Brentford at St James’ Park on Saturday.
Gordon was brought down inside the penalty area by Brentford goalkeeper Mark Flekken in the second half as Callum Wilson stepped up and converted from the spot. It was the only goal of the game despite Wilson having an effort chalked off moments earlier as Newcastle won their first game since the opening day of the Premier League season.
Speaking to Premier League productions after the match, Gordon said: “Very crucial [to win]. It was one of those wins you grind out and do whatever you can to win the game and that’s what we did.
“They play five at the back and cramp the middle of the pitch and make it quite a boring game but that’s what they do and it was up to us to penetrate them and we did that.”
Brentford boss Thomas Frank hit out at the decisive penalty decision, believing it would have been overturned by VAR had the linesman not awarded it.
“Normally I would never complain about penalties but this time I think it was the wrong decision,” he said.
“It’s because it’s an on field decision, if they hadn’t VAR would never have overturned that one.”
Newcastle were denied a second penalty for handball late on following a VAR check. But Gordon firmly disagreed with Frank over the penalty he won, stating he did not understand why there was any debate.
“From what I can remember it was a lose ball and I’ve reacted first, sprinted, got their first and the keeper wiped me out,” Gordon added. “I was delighted when he wiped me out.
“I don’t understand if there is any controversy because he clearly wipes me out. I get there first he wiped my foot and it’s a clear penalty.”
Newcastle now head into their Champions League group stage opener at AC Milan on the back of a much needed win. Meanwhile, AC Milan were beaten 5-1 against rivals Inter Milan at the San Siro.