Newcastle United want 20-goal West Ham star after £22m 'nailed on' transfer claim

Newcastle United transfers: West Ham United’s Jarrod Bowen and Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin are reportedly on the club’s radar.

Newcastle United are assessing potential transfer targets ahead of the summer window with two familiar names mentioned once again.

West Ham United winger Jarrod Bowen and Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin are two names that have been discussed internally at the club, according to The Telegraph. With defensive reinforcements expected in the form of free agents Lloyd Kelly and Tosin Adarabioyo, Newcastle’s priority this summer is the strengthen the right-wing position.

Miguel Almiron could leave the club this summer after genuine interest from Saudi Arabia and Bowen’s name has been reported as a potential upgrade option. The 27-year-old scored 20 goals in 44 appearances for West Ham in all competitions during the 2023-24 campaign.

Newcastle are long-term admirers of the England international, having previously agreed terms with the player to join the club from Hull City. But The Magpies ultimately pulled out of a move due to owner Mike Ashley being unwilling to pay the £22million asking price for the player.

Bowen admitted himself that he thought the move to Newcastle was ‘nailed on’.

“So it was on Deadline Day, and I was just sat there doing nothing,” Bowen said last year. “I thought I was going to Newcastle because Steve Bruce was there.

"I was even looking for houses and everything, I thought it was nailed on! Then they turned around and said: 'We won't pay the money'. So I thought: 'Okay, I'll stay at Hull then'.”

It is likely a bid upwards of £60million would be required this summer in order for West Ham to even consider selling Bowen. Newcastle had previously enquired about the winger but were knocked back by The Hammers. Everton forward Calvert-Lewin has also previously been linked with a move to Newcastle. With Callum Wilson facing an uncertain future on Tyneside, Calvert-Lewin has been identified as a player who could supplement top scorer Alexander Isak in the squad.