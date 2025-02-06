Eddie Howe made a number of big calls ahead of Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup semi-final second-leg victory over Arsenal - including reinstating Kieran Trippier to the starting lineup.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trippier had started just one of Newcastle’s last seven matches in all competitions before Wednesday night, with his sole start in that time coming against Bromley in the FA Cup. With Sven Botman coming in for Joelinton and moving to a back five, picking Trippier over Livramento was a big call from Eddie Howe ahead of Newcastle’s biggest match of the season, but it was one he got spot on.

Trippier put in arguably his best performance in 18-months as he led his team whilst calling on all the experience he has in his locker to help his teammates. Flashes of what he would have learned during his time under Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid were present throughout a tireless 90 minute display from the 34-year-old - one that impressed assistant manager Jason Tindall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the Gazette about the defender, Tindall said: “He was excellent. I think you saw his experience in this type of game in a semi-final.

“Kieran is a top, top player, you don’t achieve what he has achieved in his career if you’re not a top player. I felt that he went out there and was outstanding, delivered an exceptional performance. His leadership was superb and he was a big reason why we carried out the plan so well and contributed hugely.”

Newcastle will now wait to see who they will meet at Wembley in the final on Sunday 16 March. Tottenham Hotspur head to Anfield tonight with a 1-0 lead from their first-leg triumph in north London last month.

Ange Postecoglou’s side head to Merseyside in far from their best shape, however, with injury issues plaguing their squad. Liverpool, meanwhile, are the current holders of the cup and will not want to see their dreams of a quadruple fall in-front of their own fans this evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whoever the Magpies face, it promises to be another brilliant occasion at the home of football and one that Newcastle will feel better prepared for this time around having experienced a final and all that goes with that just two years ago. However, as Tindall revealed, players and staff will be putting that trip to Wembley to the back of their minds now with FA Cup and Premier League action to come between now and then, beginning in the Midlands on Saturday.

“Our preparation for the final will be way down the line in the week leading up to the cup final is when we will prepare properly.” Tindall admitted. “We’ve got some important games coming up now and our focus now is Birmingham and we need to go there ensuring we’re in the hat for the next round.

“That’s our main focus and after that it’s back to the Premier League. We’ve got objectives we want to achieve in the Premier League and that will be our main focus [after Saturday] until the week of the final.”

Your next Newcastle United read: Carabao Cup final: Newcastle United tickets, train chaos and Liverpool v Spurs news