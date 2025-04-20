How long will Jason Tindall remain in charge at Newcastle United? His five word response & Eddie Howe latest
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has missed the last three Premier League matches after being taken to hospital with pneumonia with Tindall taking charge in his absence.
The Magpies beat Manchester United and Crystal Palace to move up to third in the Premier League table before losing 4-1 at Aston Villa on Saturday. Newcastle have five games left to secure Champions League qualification to add to their Carabao Cup win from last month.
But there are no guarantees that Howe will be back in the dugout before the end of the season with the club’s last official update stating that Tindall would be taking charge for the matches against Palace and Villa.
While it has not been confirmed that Tindall will be in charge for Newcastle’s next match against Ipswich Town at St James’ Park next Saturday, he will be preparing the side through the week in anticipation that he will be.
Jason Tindall asked for Eddie Howe update
When asked if there had been any further contact between him and Howe around the Aston Villa match, Tindall said: “No, I've not [been in contact]. I've not seen my phone since the final whistle was gone.
“So, I'm not sure if there's any contact there, but as soon as there is any more news, then I'm sure the media team will update you guys.”
Tindall will be taking his role as effective interim manager on a day by day basis in Howe’s absence.
“Until I'm told otherwise,” Tindall said when asked if he will remain in charge. “then obviously that's my duty and what I have to do. Obviously the most important thing for Ed is that he rests and he recovers, and I think the more he does that, the sooner he'll be able to come and lead the team again.
Newcastle United’s latest Eddie Howe statement
Not including Tindall’s press conference updates, Newcastle’s latest official update regarding Howe released on April 14 read: “Newcastle United can announce that Eddie Howe is recovering in hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia.
“The club continues to extend its best wishes and support to Eddie and his family as he continues his recovery.
“Jason Tindall and Graeme Jones will lead the team against Crystal Palace and Aston Villa this week, with further updates to be communicated in due course.”
Howe said: “A huge thank you to everyone connected with Newcastle United and the wider football community for your messages and warm wishes. They have meant a lot to me and my family.
"I also want to pay tribute to our incredible NHS and the hospital staff who have treated me. I'm immensely grateful for the specialist care I'm receiving and, after a period of recovery, I look forward to being back as soon as possible."
