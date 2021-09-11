Joe White named on Newcastle United's bench as Steve Bruce makes four changes against Manchester United

The winless club take on Manchester United this afternoon – and Steve Bruce wants his team to “spoil the party” of Cristiano Ronaldo’s second debut.

Isaac Hayden, Ciaran Clark, Javier Manquillo and Joelinton come into the starting XI. Bruce is without Callum Wilson, Jonjo Shelvey and Ryan Fraser, among others, through injury, though he has Miguel Almiron available.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo, signed from Juventus last month in a £25million deal, is in Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s starting XI. The club’s other two major summer signings, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho, also start.

Newcastle head coach Bruce said: “It’s always going to be tough, and obviously the added spice of Ronaldo coming back has added to it.

“But, make no mistake, they’ve got quality players all over the pitch, so whenever you go to Old Trafford, the one thing you’re going to have to do is enjoy the challenge of playing against one of the big, big teams of this country, and relish the opportunity to go and see if we can spoil the party a bit.”

Newcastle have taken one point from their first three Premier League games this season.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Woodman, Manquillo, Hayden, Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie, S Longstaff, Willock, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton. Subs: Darlow, Schar, Lewis, Hendrick, Krafth, Fernandez, Murphy, Gayle, White.

MANCHESTER UNITED: De Gea, Wan Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Shaw, Pogba, Matic, Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Sancho, Ronaldo. Subs: Heaton, Lindelof, Bailly, Mata, Martial, Lingard, Fred, Dalot, van de Beek.