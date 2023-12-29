Liverpool v Newcastle United: Jamaal Lascelles is a major doubt for the New Year's Day trip to Anfield.

Newcastle United are unlikely to be boosted by any fresh injury returns in the 'very short term' as Eddie Howe prepares his side to take on Liverpool.

The Magpies face Liverpool at Anfield on New Year's Day (8pm kick-off) looking to bounce back from consecutive Premier League defeats against Luton Town and Nottingham Forest. Eddie Howe has lost each of his last 11 matches against Liverpool while Newcastle haven't beaten Jurgen Klopp's side since December 2015.

Newcastle head into the match at Anfield having suffered a recent injury blow to captain Jamaal Lascelles. The centre-back was forced off in the first half of the 1-0 defeat at Luton and subsequently missed the 3-1 loss against Forest at St James' Park.

Lascelles is one doubt for United, who already have eight players ruled out of Monday evening's match.

"Jamaal we don't think is serious," Howe said. "Let's wait and see, fingers crossed.

"I don't think Jamaal Lascelles is a serious injury so we'll await confirmation on that but hope to have him back soon. Apart from that, I don't think there is anyone to come back in the very short term."

Joe Willock and Harvey Barnes suffered recent set-backs with respective Achilles and foot injuries.

When asked to provide an update on the duo's injuries, Howe added: "Willock and Barnes continue to work behind the scenes back from their respective injuries but no immediate on them."

The Magpies have recently been boosted by the return of Joelinton from a hamstring issue. The Brazilian could start at Anfield after coming off the bench against Forest.

"Whenever you lose a player of Joe's quality, or someone like him, without his quality in the team you realise how important they are, not that we needed confirmation of that," Howe continued. "Sometimes it's felt harder, especially when you have the players we've got missing.

"Even in a 10 minute cameo [v Forest] he showed what he can bring. That fight in the middle of the pitch is something we missed in the game."