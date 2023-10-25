Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Willock has arrived at St James’ Park ahead of Newcastle’s Champions League group stage match against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night. The midfielder is likely to be named on the bench after only just returning to full training last week.

The 24-year-old hasn’t featured for The Magpies since suffering a hamstring injury and a subsequent Achilles injury that has ruled him out since the 4-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion in May.

Ahead of the Dortmund match, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said Willock is: “Getting closer with every day that passes.”

And Willock confirmed his return to fitness via Twitter as he posted an image of him training at Newcastle on Tuesday with the caption: “So happy to be back with the team. It’s been a challenging journey.

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to all the people who supported me during this time. Your encouragement and well wishes meant the world to me.”

Willock made 43 appearances for Newcastle in all competitions last season, scoring three goals. And his return from injury could prove to be a timely one with Sandro Tonali facing a potential lengthy ban for alleged illegal betting offences.