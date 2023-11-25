Alan Shearer delivers 'terrible' verdict after what he saw in Newcastle United's 4-1 win v Chelsea
Newcastle United 4-1 Chelsea: Alan Shearer has delivered his verdict on an impressive win for Eddie Howe's side at St James' Park.
Alan Shearer believes Newcastle United made Chelsea look 'terrible' in the 4-1 win at St James' Park on Saturday afternoon.
After Alexander Isak's early goal was cancelled out by Raheem Sterling's free-kick, Newcastle kicked on in the second half with further goals from Jamaal Lascelles, Joelinton and Anthony Gordon.
Chelsea also saw captain Reece James sent off for a second bookable offence after fouling Gordon.
And Magpies legend Shearer wasn't impressed with what he saw from Mauricio Pochettino's side.
"Chelsea were terrible in the second half," Shearer said via BBC 5Live. "I think Newcastle made them play terrible by the way they pressed."
Shearer went on to pick out Gordon, who grabbed his fifth goal of the season to wrap up the points. The 22-year-old also grabbed an assist for Lascelles' header.
After a slow start to his Newcastle career following his £45million move from Everton in January, Gordon has arguably been one of the top performers in Eddie Howe's side so far this season.
"Gordon seems to be really enjoying his time in Newcastle and thought he was really great and caused James loads of problems," Shearer added. "James got frustrated and that's what led to him being sent off."
Next up for Newcastle is a trip to Paris Saint-Germain as they look to keep their Champions League last-16 hopes alive.