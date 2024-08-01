Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Joe Willock made his injury return for Newcastle United in Wednesday’s 4-1 pre-season win against Urawa Red Diamonds in Japan.

The 24-year-old midfielder missed 33 matches for Newcastle last season due to injury and hadn’t featured in a match since being forced off at Fulham in early April. But almost four months on and Willock was back in action and making an impact.

It took the former Arsenal man just two minutes to link-up with Alexander Isak for the opening goal at the Saitama Stadium with a trademark energetic run and incisive ball. Willock was at it again on the stroke of half-time to find Jacob Murphy to put Newcastle back in front.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The midfielder was withdrawn at half-time in what was a pre-planned substitution following his lengthy absence.

“It’s great to be back,” Willock admitted afterwards. “I think I’m still building and I’ve been doing work on the training ground to get me in a place to get back on the pitch.

“I’m really grateful for the staff at Newcastle and everyone that has helped me to get here and hopefully now I can continue playing and go into the season strong.

“It was good, a good performance. Every game we want to win to build up momentum towards our first game against Southampton. It was a brilliant atmosphere in the stadium as well and I’m thankful for the people who came to support us and it’s been a good trip so far.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Willock missed last pre-season due to a hamstring injury and then suffered an Achilles issue that ultimately derailed his 2023-24 campaign. But after the decision was made to cut his season short to focus on a full recovery, he feels like he is making good progress.

“[Last season] was very difficult,” Willock admitted. “I had a lot of times where I was in pain and I was trying to get through it but I think I’m fully fit and I feel really good.

“I’m still lacking a bit of match sharpness but I know I’ll get there and I’m looking forward to the new season.

“Last season was a season where we were back in Europe and it was massive so I was a bit disappointed that I couldn’t play a big part in it but that’s football. I’m 24 so I’m pushing on now, putting that behind me and giving everything for the badge to help my teammates.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked if last season’s setbacks make him more motivated to make an impact for Newcastle this season, Willock added: “100%, I’ve got my goals and my targets. It’s just about getting my head down and trying to push on this season. It’s a big one for me and hopefully I can show what I’m capable of.

“It’s my first game since April. I’m not going to sugarcoat it and say I’m at my best but it’s a process and I’ll get there. Hopefully by the first game of the season, I’ll feel really good and can help the team out.”

One of Willock’s ‘dream’ aspirations is to one day represent his country. He is eligible to play internationally for Montserrat, who have looked to tempt him with a call-up - but the midfielder is firmly focused on Newcastle and potentially England in the future.

“I’ve got my screensaver on my phone as my aspirations for the season and to play for my country is one of the biggest aspiration I have,” Willock continued. “Hopefully I’m taking things day-by-day, working hard in training and when I get the opportunity to play by the manager I can show what I can do and hopefully it takes care of itself.

“England is one of the best teams in the world so to be involved in that is my dream. I’ll take it day-by-day for my club and hopefully one day I’ll get the opportunity and I’ll be very proud.”