Willock picked up a hamstring injury in the 4-1 win against Brighton & Hove Albion at St James’ Park last month. The 23-year-old missed the final two matches against Leicester City and Chelsea as a result as United secured a top four finish in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old has been back on the grass working at La Quinta Football Fields on the outskirts of Marbella during the off season. And after issuing a brief social media update on Tuesday, Willock posted a post workout selfie along with two mind-blown emojis and the caption: “Don’t let anyone tell you being a footballer is easy.”

Willock scored three goals in the Premier League for Newcastle last season, missing just three matches following his injury.

And his hard work over the summer will be a welcome boost for Eddie Howe’s squad ahead of the new Premier League season. Newcastle’s first-team squad will return for pre-season training next month ahead of their friendly opener at Gateshead on July 15 (12:30pm kick-off).