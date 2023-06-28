Midfielder posts 10-word social media update ahead of Newcastle United return
Joe Willock has been working hard in Spain as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury.
Willock picked up a hamstring injury in the 4-1 win against Brighton & Hove Albion at St James’ Park last month. The 23-year-old missed the final two matches against Leicester City and Chelsea as a result as United secured a top four finish in the Premier League.
The 23-year-old has been back on the grass working at La Quinta Football Fields on the outskirts of Marbella during the off season. And after issuing a brief social media update on Tuesday, Willock posted a post workout selfie along with two mind-blown emojis and the caption: “Don’t let anyone tell you being a footballer is easy.”
Willock scored three goals in the Premier League for Newcastle last season, missing just three matches following his injury.
And his hard work over the summer will be a welcome boost for Eddie Howe’s squad ahead of the new Premier League season. Newcastle’s first-team squad will return for pre-season training next month ahead of their friendly opener at Gateshead on July 15 (12:30pm kick-off).
Newcastle then travel to Ibrox to face Rangers on Tuesday, July 18 (7:45pm kick-off) before heading off on a tour of America for the Premier League Summer Series which will see them face Chelsea, Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion ahead of the new season starting on Saturday, August 12 against Villa at St James’ Park (5:30pm kick-off). Friendlies at St James’ Park are still to be announced.