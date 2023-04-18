Last month, a footvolley court was unveiled at Newcastle’s Darsley Park training ground. The sport combines the elements of football and beach volleyball and has already been enjoyed extensively by The Magpies players.

Magpies midfielder and Brazil international Bruno Guimaraes took to Instagram to express his gratitude at the training ground upgrade. The 25-year-old posted a photo of the court along with the caption: “If one day I was sad, I forgot it! Thanks for it @NUFC.

"Bora jogar futvolei [let’s play footvolley].”

Guimaraes and Joelinton were then shown working as a team in a match against Matt Ritchie and Javier Manquillo which was posted on Newcastle’s social media channels.

“It’s very good to have," Joelinton told The Gazette. “It’s good to play and have some fun.

"It’s also great for the team to get players together and the mentality of the team is incredible.

“The staff and everyone in the club are pulling in the same direction.”

Joelinton and Jason Tindall, Assistant Head Coach of Newcastle United celebrate after the team's victory in the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Newcastle United at Brentford Community Stadium on April 08, 2023 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

And when asked if the Brazilian pairing of Guimaraes and himself were the ‘team to beat’ in footvolley, Joelinton smiled: “Yeah, I’d say so!”

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe also partnered up to face Joelinton and Guimaraes in a match.

“I’ve had a little game,” Howe admitted. “I lost to, it won’t surprise you, Bruno and Joelinton. My partner, who will remain nameless to protect him, let me down.

“[My partner] could be Jase [assistant manager Jason Tindall] yeah.”

What is footvolley and why have Newcastle United installed a court at the training ground?

The sport – also known as futevolei – originated in Brazil and is one of the country’s most popular sports behind football. Its rules closely resemble beach volleyball where players must prevent the ball from touching the ground and get it over a net and to their opponent.

But unlike volleyball, the handball rule of football is in place in footvolley - which tests players' ball control ability, heading, volleying and accuracy.

With two Brazilians in Guimaraes and Joelinton key members in the Newcastle squad, it seems to have gone down a treat. Moving forward, it could also be used as a means to tempt potential Brazilian transfer targets to sign for the club.

Newcastle are currently scouting Brazil and South America for potential signings and emerging talent.

Newcastle United training ground upgrades

Back in June 2020, North Tyneside Council approved planning permission to upgrade Newcastle’s Darsley Park training ground. Groundwork has been ongoing since the back end of last season before building work got underway in the summer.

Single-storey side and rear extensions to the east side of the Benton training complex have taken place with a new and improved dining area, upgraded training rooms and hydrotherapy pools. The planned upgrades also include a new players’ lounge, medical treatment rooms and new offices.

